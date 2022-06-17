911 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.22.

NYSE:EGP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.59 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

