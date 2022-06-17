A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,381. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,481 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 588,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

