Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 4.7%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.71. 4,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.