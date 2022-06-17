Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $378.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Accenture stock opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.77. Accenture has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

