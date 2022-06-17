Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.93. 41,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.77. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

