Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 643,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,451,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

