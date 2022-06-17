Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,232. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

