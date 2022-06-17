ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

