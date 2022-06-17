AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $112,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,998 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,215 shares of company stock worth $428,750. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AEye alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

LIDR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,830. AEye has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.