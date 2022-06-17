AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

