AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 74.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MITT stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $14.44.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

