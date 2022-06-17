AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.15.

AGF Management stock opened at C$6.07 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.05 and a 52-week high of C$8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

