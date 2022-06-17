Aidos Kuneen Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $2.74 million and $287,655.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,585.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.88 or 0.05299199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00232203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00596358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00556956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00070340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars.

