Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.34 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $56.53 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00306795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00078351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,907,637 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

