Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $103.94. 2,005,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,267,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

