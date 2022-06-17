Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANCTF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ANCTF stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $40.78. 5,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,664. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

