Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
