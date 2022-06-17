Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

