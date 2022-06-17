AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO opened at $31.21 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

