Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALO stock opened at €24.51 ($25.53) on Monday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.93). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.69.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

