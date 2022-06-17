Ameren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.75. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

