American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

