American Trust Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

