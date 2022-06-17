American Trust Takes $23.12 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.15. 169,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,211. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.74 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

