American Trust Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American Trust bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $6.03 on Friday, reaching $276.93. 51,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,612. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.77.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.