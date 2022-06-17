AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,071,559 shares of company stock worth $910,983,170 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

