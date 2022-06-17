Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

AP stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

