Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

