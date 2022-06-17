Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) PT at C$79.95

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.00.

DCBO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta acquired 1,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$32.57 on Friday. Docebo has a one year low of C$32.35 and a one year high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

