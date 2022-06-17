Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

APF stock opened at GBX 149.16 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £318.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.07.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($59,184.08).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

