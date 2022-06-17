Apollon Limassol Tops 1-Day Volume of $116,082.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $305,235.99 and approximately $116,082.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00077989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055063 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00250908 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

