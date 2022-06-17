Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.55.

AAPL stock opened at $130.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average of $163.59.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

