Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

AMAT stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

