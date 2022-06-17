Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $1.91. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 352,156 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

