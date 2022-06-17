apricus wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 43,475 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

