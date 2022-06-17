apricus wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,036 3M (NYSE:MMM)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.07. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.