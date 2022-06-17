apricus wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,036 3M (NYSE:MMM)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
3M stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.07. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
