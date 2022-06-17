apricus wealth LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $11,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,287,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 469,251 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.