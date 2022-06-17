apricus wealth LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 1.5% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

