apricus wealth LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Novartis makes up 1.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $81.85 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

