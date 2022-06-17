apricus wealth LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 441,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. MiMedx Group accounts for 2.4% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,616,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 266,901 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 208,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 145,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.24 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,901 shares of company stock valued at $476,566. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

