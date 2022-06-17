Ark Achieves Market Cap of $55.86 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and $7.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,762,105 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

