ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $26,083.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.28 or 0.04400334 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00319705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013021 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

