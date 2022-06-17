Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as low as C$12.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$12.26, with a volume of 208,233 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on AX.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77.

In other news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at C$46,117,267.95.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

