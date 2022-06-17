Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

