Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,704,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

