Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires Shares of 23,327 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.