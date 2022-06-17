Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires Shares of 375,009 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 375,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

