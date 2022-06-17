Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $96.50 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

