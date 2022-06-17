Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.