Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $1.61 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 62,373 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

