Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $6.40 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

